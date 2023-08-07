Jacksonville police kill man suspected of killing another who woman says saved her life

The suspect in a fatal stabbing was shot by a Jacksonville sheriff's officer as police tried to apprehend him Sunday, according to Sheriff T.K. Waters.

Police responded to the scene of a stabbing at Pickett Street and Edgewood Avenue West at 4:40 p.m.

Jolene Bowlus said she was eating dinner on her porch with her best friend, James Hoffman, when a young man came walking up the driveway.

"He asked me if I knew this girl named Pam. I said 'no,' He said 'you're a liar' and he went bam, next thing I know I was lying on the ground," Bowlus said.

Bowlus said she was hit in the head so hard it briefly knocked her out, but when she came to her friend had jumped up to help.

"That's when he started stabbing James," said Bowlus. "My little dog was barking, so he picked her up and killed her."

Bowlus said she ran while calling for help.

Police said the officer who responded to the incident told the attacker, identified as Juan L. Johnson, 29, to show his hands multiple times.

"The suspect did not comply and stood up in an aggressive manner," said Director of Investigations Mark Romano. "The officer tased the suspect, but it was not effective at that time. The suspect then grabbed a large, metal bucket and ran toward our officer. Our officer fired his weapon multiple times."

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene and took the attacker to the hospital, where he later died.

The officer suffered a minor injury to his arm, Romano said.

The incident is the ninth this year in which an officer has shot a suspect, and the seventh in which the suspect has died, according to Times-Union records.

Bowlus said if her best friend didn't jump up to intervene when she got hit, she wouldn't be alive to tell his story.

"He's a hero. He died a hero."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville woman says stabbing victim died saving her life