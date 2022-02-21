Jacksonville police looking for person involved in Saturday shooting

Jacksonville police are asking for the public's help in finding a person allegedly involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the area of 213 Henderson Drive, according to a post by the Jacksonville Public Safety Facebook page.

The post stated arriving officers found a physical confrontation had occurred in front of G's Barber Shop, followed by an exchange of gunfire between the business owner and an unidentified subject, who fled the area in a vehicle.

No one was injured in the shooting, though investigators are trying to identify the person and/or vehicle.

Jacksonville Police are looking for help identifying this vehicle, and the person who drives it.

“At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident," Investigative Services Supervisor Captain Mike Capps said. "This investigation is still active and detectives are continuing to follow up on several leads, as well as identifying others involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the JPD Criminal Investigations Division's Detective A Wilson at 910-938-6520 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Jacksonville police looking for help in shooting investigation