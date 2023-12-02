Jacksonville police looking for the person who shot and killed a man on the Eastside

At approximately 9:03 p.m. Friday, December 1, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of A. Philip Randolph Blvd. to an incident of reported gunfire and a person shot multiple times.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in his early 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were taken. Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Homicide Unit detectives and Crime Scene detectives responded to conduct further investigation, which is ongoing.

The initial investigation revealed a dark-colored 4-door vehicle drove through the area at a high rate of speed around the time of the shooting.

The circumstances leading to the incident are unknown at this time.

According to Action News Jax records, this is the 9th shooting in the last week in Jacksonville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JSO is requesting the assistance of the public.

Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) non-emergency number or Crime Stoppers.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.