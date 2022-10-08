Jacksonville Police is looking for two burglar suspects

Jacksonville Police is currently investigating an auto burglary in the area of Atlantic Boulevard and Girvin Road.

Jacksonville’s Sheriffs Office says, several items were taken from the victim’s car.

The two suspects left the scene in what looks like a 1970′s model Chevrolet.

Anyone having seen or who may know the identity of these suspects is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

