Jacksonville police: Man accused of extorting nude photos, sex acts from young females

A man is facing a slew of charges after police say he extorted multiple victims for nude photographs, and sexual acts from at least one victim.

Jose Manuel Pinto Florez, 61, was arrested Wednesday and is facing the following charges, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office:

Two counts of sexual battery;

Two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor;

Five counts of extortion;

Two counts of traveling to meet a minor to do unlawful acts;

Three counts of soliciting a child via computer.

JSO said in a news release it began investigating “possible network intrusion” in June and found “that an unknown suspect was extorting a young female victim by leading her to believe her electronic devices/cloud accounts had been compromised.”

Police said Pinto Florez claimed to “multiple victims” that he had nude photos of them in his possession and he would release them publicly if more photos were not given to him.

Investigators said they found that one victim was coerced by Pinto Florez into sexual acts to keep her photos from being released.

JSO and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Units joined the investigation, and the agencies worked on a plan to take Pinto Florez into custody. Detectives led Pinto Florez to believe he would be meeting with a minor and then JSO took him into custody.

While he was being arrested, SJSO served a warrant at Pinto Florez’s home.

In addition to JSO and SJSO, the the U.S. Secret Service North Florida Cyber Crime Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Pinto Florez is being held in the Duval County Jail on a total bond of more than $4.3 million. His next court date is Sept. 1.

Anyone who believes they may have been exploited or victimized by Pinto Florez is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

