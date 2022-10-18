Jacksonville police: Man arrested after another man found shot to death near Gateway Town Center

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested for murder after another man was found dead Monday morning outside of a business in Norwood Plaza, which is next to the Gateway Town Center.

In addition to murder, Quinton Burney, 25, is also facing charges of robbery, auto theft and tampering with evidence, JSO said.

JSO Homicide Unit Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said just after 10 a.m. Monday, someone flagged down an officer at JSO’s Zone 1 substation in the Gateway Town Center to report a man lying on the sidewalk around the corner.

The person told the officer that the man was in front of one of the businesses in Norwood Plaza.

The officer found the man, who is in his 30s-40s, lying on the ground, and saw that he had been shot at least once, Rudlaff said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel who responded to the area pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives with JSO’s Homicide Team 6 identified Burney as the suspect and members of JSO’s Community Problem Response Unit, which is part of JSO’s Violence Reduction Section, apprehended the suspect.

Burney is set to appear in court at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with any information in this crime is asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

