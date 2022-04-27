Jacksonville police say man in tuxedo is suspect in active investigation

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a male suspect in a recent burglary.

JSO says during a recent auto burglary, several credit cards were stolen and used multiple times on the city’s Westside.

If you recognize the suspect, seen wearing a tuxedo in the photos, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

