Jacksonville police officer arrested on battery charge out of Clay County

A Jacksonville police officer was arrested on a Clay County warrant for battery, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officer Jamie Alexander “turned himself in and was arrested for Battery - Touch or Strike, a First-Degree Misdemeanor offense,” according to a news release from JSO.

The charge stemmed from “a reported physical altercation” with a “known individual” that happened on Saturday on Alexander’s normal day off, JSO said.

JSO said it became aware of the warrant for Alexander on Monday.

Alexander has been with JSO since 2010. Most recently, he has served with the Patrol Support Division in the Specialized Patrol Section. JSO said he will be administratively reassigned until the criminal case is resolved.

Alexander is the seventh JSO employee to be arrested in 2023.

