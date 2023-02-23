Jacksonville police officer injured in fight with suspect

Feb. 23—A Jacksonville police officer sustained minor injuries after attempting to stop a pedestrian which led to an altercation on, according to a statement from the Jacksonville Police Department.

The officer stopped a pedestrian in the 600 block of South Jackson about 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. The suspect then fled, leading to a brief foot pursuit and a physical altercation.

The officer, whose name is not being released, sustained minor injuries in the incident and was treated and released from UT Health — Jacksonville.

The suspect, identified as Cadarios Rashad Mitchell, 31, of Jacksonville, was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest and/or detention, a state jail felony; resisting arrest, a misdemeanor and obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony.

He was booked into the Cherokee County Jail without further incident.