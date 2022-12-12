Man shot after pointing gun at officers, another man found dead in home, Jacksonville police say

A man was shot by police on Monday afternoon after he refused to drop the gun he was pointing at them, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO Chief Mark Romano said police were called to a home in the 2200 block of Hyde Park Road to reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they heard a gunshot come from the home. Romano said three officers positioned themselves behind a neighbor’s vehicle in the front yard.

Romano said the suspect came out of the house with a gun and pointed it at officers. Officers gave the man “multiple commands” to drop the weapon, Romano said.

One of the three officers fired his department-issued firearm, striking the suspect multiple times.

Romano said the suspect was taken into custody, aid was rendered at the scene and he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After officers secured the suspect, they went into the house and found another man dead inside. Romano said that murder charges are pending against the suspect.

JSO’s Cold Case Unit is investigating the officer-involved incident, JSO’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of the man found in the home and a Crime Scene Unit is processing all evidence.

Romano said that the State Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent investigation of the JSO shooting.

This is the 13th officer involved shooting this year, Romano said.

No officers are injured and they are asking that people avoid the area.

