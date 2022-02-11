Jacksonville police officer struck by vehicle while chasing suspect

A Jacksonville police officer was hit by a vehicle late Thursday while responding to a domestic abuse call, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The crash left the unidentified officer hospitalized, police told news partner First Coast News.

The officer was responding just before midnight and ended up chasing the possible suspect onto 103rd Street, police said. The officer followed the suspect and was hit by a passing vehicle, suffering injuries to his lower body.

The officer underwent surgery but is expected to recover soon, police said.

