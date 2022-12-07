Jacksonville police recognize officers for meritorious conduct

Dec. 6—Several police officers from the Jacksonville Police Department were recognized Friday with awards for meritorious service, according to officials.

Police Chief Marcus Wood presented Officer Howard Bishop, Officer Michael Tetter, Officer Logan Horne, Officer Joshua Shears, and Officer Austin Turner as well as several others with awards at the department's holiday Christmas party last week, though several of its members were not present to receive those awards.

"Officers Matt Johnston, Coley McGowan, Tony Strawder, Edmond Swain and Joshua Shears were in Anniston, executing a search warrant that led to an arrest related to the vehicle break-ins during the city Christmas parade the day prior," the department stated in a social media post.

Wood stated in the post that even those who did attend were wearing their shift uniforms ready to hit the streets and get to work soon after the party had ended.

"You really can't stop doing what we're doing to go to award shows," Assistant Chief Jason Oden stated in the social media post.

"This is something that we started since I've been here, is having an annual Christmas party and accumulating over the year the things that people have done that fits our synopsis of what awards should be awarded. And then we also choose an officer of the year and a civilian employee of the year," Wood told The Anniston Star.

Several of the officers were presented awards for lifesaving efforts, such as Howard Bishop who found his neighbor unresponsive and attempted to revive him.

"Though the man didn't survive, Bishop's efforts did extend his life and give his loved ones hope," the release stated.

Other officers were recognized for criminal apprehension such as Officers Michael Tetter, Logan Horne and Joshua Shears, who caught and arrested a vehicle break-in suspect during a 30-minute foot chase. The case was particularly outstanding because, the department reported, that person "was later connected to other crimes throughout the county."

Many were recognized, as the decision of who to give awards to was a tough one, the chief said.

"We have exceptional officers and they do their jobs very well. This makes my task harder when trying to finalize some of the awards that I have to decide on as a Chief," Wood said.

