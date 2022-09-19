Jacksonville police release composite sketch of sex battery suspect

Police on Monday released a composite photo of a suspect who appears to be connected to two sexual battery cases they are investigating.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Friday it is investigating two cases that happened on the city’s Westside that happened over the last several weeks. JSO said it wanted to reach out to make the community aware of the incidents and to seek assistance in identifying the suspect.

In the first incident, the 11-year-old female victim was walking in the area of Chaffee Road and Old Plank Road.

As she walked towards her home, a red vehicle reportedly drove up from behind and stopped next to her. The driver began a conversation with the victim in an attempt to lure her into his vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was described as a newer model, red 4-door crossover or SUV type vehicle with no window tint on the front windows. There may have been a dent on the front corner of the driver’s side of the vehicle. It is possible the pictured vehicle is a Mazda CX-5.

The provided composite sketch of the suspect driver was done based off of a description given by the 11-year-old, police said.

During the second incident, a 16-year-old female victim was walking in the Jones Road and Garden Street area.

As she walked, a red mid-sized vehicle reportedly drove past her, turned around, and approached her.

The driver began talking to the victim and she immediately turned to leave the area. As she did, she heard footsteps coming from behind her as the suspect grabbed her and forced her into the vehicle.

She advised she was unable to escape the vehicle due to the interior front passenger door handle being missing. The victim was taken to a nearby park where she was sexually battered by the suspect.

The victim believed the vehicle to be a sedan-type vehicle, possibly a Chevy Impala or similar vehicle.

In both instances, the suspect was described as a mixed or bi-racial male, with a deep voice and green eyes. He was further described as being tall, lean and muscular with black, wavy and slicked-back hair.

The suspect was also said to have tattoos on his left arm that appeared to be a dragon and roses. In the instance his clothes were visible, the suspect was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, red “Nike” Air Force Ones and a “blingy” gold belt with a large buckle containing diamonds.

Anyone having any information on either of these crimes is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

