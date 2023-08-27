Jacksonville police release victim and shooter identities in New Town mass shooting

In a media briefing held by Jacksonville’s Sheriff T.K. Waters, the identities of the three victims in New Town’s racially motivated mass shooting have been released.

52-year-old Angela Michelle Carr, 29-year-old Jerrald De’Shawn Gallion, and 19-year-old Anolt Joseph Laguerre Jr.

The shooter has been confirmed as 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter.

In a timeline of events laid out by Sheriff T.K. Waters, we learned that on July 6 2017 Palmeter was Baker Acted. He was held for 72 hours and then released without further involuntary commitment. There was also a domestic violence incident involving Palmeter’s older brother, but no specific details have been released at this time.

On April 6 of this year, he purchased a Glock. Then on June 22, he bought the AR-15. JSO states that both guns were purchased completely legally and that he didn’t own any when he was Baker Acted. JSO Sheriff T.K. Waters also stated that there were no “flags” to prevent this ahead of time.

The minute-by-minute timeline provided by Sheriff T.K Waters states that Palmeter originally arrived at Edward Waters University. JSO believes he had the opportunity to do violence at the HBCU but didn’t. Sheriff T.K. states that he went there to change into his clothes. He arrived at the HBCU in a bulletproof vest in a gray SUV.

At 12:57 he left EWU after security backed into a security spot next to him.

EWU security followed him out of the parking lot

EWU then flagged down a suspicious person on campus (the suspect), describing he was in a grey car

There was a BOLO being written up as the shooting began

At 1:08 an 11-round shot spotter was activated. Surveillance video outside the store shows the suspect firing 11 rounds into a black Kia without warning, killing the first victim identified as Angela Carr.

The shooter is then seen entering the Dollar General and engaging the second victim, identified as 19-year-old Anolt Laguerre Jr.

At 1:08:24, multiple people ran out of the back door.

At 1:08:47, the suspect exits the same door. A one-round shot spotter was activated.

At 1:09:13, the suspect re-enters the Dollar General from the back door.

At 1:09:30 he shot multiple times at a security camera but missed

At 1:09:50 the first 911 call went out to JSO

At 1:10:30 Jerrald De’Shawn Gallion entered the store with his girlfriend.

At 1:13 the one-round shot spotter was again activated

At 1:13:10, he shot 29-year-old Jared Gallion

At 1:13:12 He Shot at another witness Elvisha Chappel but he missed and she escaped through the rear door. The shooter briefly follows her and shoots 4 rounds, verified by the activation of the four-round shot spotter

At 1:14 the shooter enters the office

The suspect told his Dad to use a screwdriver to unlock his bedroom door. The shooter’s father enters his room just after 1:18 and found a suicide note, along with his last will and testament

At 1:19:21 JSO officers arrived at the scene, 11 minutes after this incident

At 3:44:22 SWAT confirmed the suspect was down

This investigation is currently ongoing, Sheriff Waters states that he plans to exhaust every source.

