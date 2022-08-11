Jacksonville police respond to aggravated battery, discharge of firearm on Westside

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving aggravated battery and the discharge of a firearm in the 5400 block of Firestone Road.

Police have the area blocked off with crime scene tape as they investigate.

Details are limited at this time but police are expected to hold a briefing at 8:30 p.m.

