Teen shot outside Andrew Jackson High School, city organization says

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported shooting outside of Andrew Jackson High School on Wednesday.

According to the city-run organization Cure Violence, a 17-year-old has been shot outside the school. Cure Violence told Action News Jax the teen was a student at the school. They said it was a drive-by shooting and 10 to 15 shots were fired.

Duval County Public Schools sent the following message to families:

“Hello, Andrew Jackson High families,

This is Duval County Public Schools. The school is currently being dismissed under a Code Red lockdown due to a possible shooting near the campus. We are working to learn more information and will reach out again regarding this situation. If you are coming to the school to pick up your child, you will be redirected to 30th and the school’s bus loop. Again, parents will be redirected to 30th and the school’s bus loop for student pickup. Thank you and we will send out a follow up call shortly.”

DCPS also sent out the following message regarding dismissal procedures:

“Dear Andrew Jackson families,

This is Duval County Public Schools with updates regarding dismissal procedures.

If your child normally walks home – We ask that you please come to the school to retrieve your child.

If your child normally drives home – We will release those children to drive home as soon as it is safe to do so.

And if your child normally rides a bus – We ask that you do not come to the school. Bus routes are running, though some bus routes may be significantly late. Again, please do not come to the school. Bus routes are running though some may be significantly late.

Thank you for your patience, and we will continue to keep you updated.”

Details are limited at this time but Action News Jax is working to learn more. Check back for updates.

