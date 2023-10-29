Jacksonville police respond to shooting, man shot in arm after argument

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s initial investigation revealed that the victim was shot in the arm during an argument with several individuals.

Earlier Saturday evening, around an hour after the Florida-Georgia game had ended at 8 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting that occurred at A. Philip Randolph and Jesse Street.

The victim was then driven to a local hospital and he is listed in non-life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call us at 630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

