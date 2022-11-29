Man dies after trying to help a truck hook up to a trailer, Jacksonville police say

On Tuesday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called about a fatality near the Maxwell House warehouse parking lot.

When police arrived, they discovered a man around his fifties dead in the parking lot.

Police say it was a female driver and the victim went to Maxwell House to go pick up a trailer with their freightliner.

The female was backing up the freightliner and the man was on foot directing the woman. According to police, somehow the man got stuck between the trailer and the freightliner when it connected.

No one else was injured or involved in the accident.

This marks the 156th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

