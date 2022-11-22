Suspect shot and killed after pulling rifle out on JSO officers during foot chase

UPDATE: Sheriff T.K. Waters appeared to begin the press briefing.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that at around 1:15 p.m. a criminal apprehension unit was doing surveillance on Ernest Street. They were looking for a person wanted for murder and attempted murder. He was also thought to be in possession of a gun as a convicted felon.

Detectives located the man coming out of a house and attempted an arrest. The suspect ran to a car where officers tried to get him before he took off on foot.

We was followed into an alley where JSO tried to get him to stop and give up.

Officers said that’s when the man pulled a rifle out and continued to run. One shot was fired from JSO officers.

Five officers eventually caught up to the suspect as he was already inside a vehicle. It was at this point that all five officers fired at the car, striking the fleeing suspect.

Authorities did confirm that the suspect was dead at the scene.

This is the 12th JSO involved incident in 2022.

Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to an “officer-involved incident” in Riverside.

The incident happened in the 2200 block of Ernest Street.

Sheriff T.K. Waters will give a briefing on the incident at 5 p.m.

