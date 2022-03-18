Jacksonville police revive investigation into woman's cold-case homicide in 2008

Dorothy Renee Munsey.

Dorothy Renee Munsey was a 39-year-old waitress when she was shot and killed early one October morning in 2008 on a Westside street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Not much was found at the scene in the 7300 block of Cinnamon Lakes Drive, just north of Collins Road.

But what evidence was gleaned is undergoing a new round of higher-tech forensic analysis on Monday as the Sheriff's Office warms up this very cold case.

"We are hoping that with stories like these, someone says 'I remember something,'" cold-case detective Ray Reeves said. "... We would love to know those things, because we have had it in the past that someone came forward and said, 'This probably isn't important,' and it led to opening up a door that solved a case."

The Sheriff's Office routinely selects older unsolved homicide cases to reopen, hoping to resuscitate witness memories as they use new forensic technology to unlock clues in evidence long packed away. This case is the latest.

The original crime

Munsey was married with children and lived in Orange Park when she died. But not much was released about her Oct. 17, 2008, death at the time.

An early morning commuter called police about 4:30 a.m. after discovering her body. She had been shot to death, although no weapon was found.

Reeves said he located three volumes of information in the cold-case vault when this one was revived, showing that homicide detectives did "a lot of work" in the days and weeks after her death. But he said they do not know how Munsey ended up shot at that location and morning.

A crime-scene photo taken by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office the morning that Dorothy Munsey was found shows the location.

"It tells me that the work that they did was because there was literally nothing there that led them immediately to anyone," he said. "... She's on the street, and literally what you have there is the scene. She was not killed somewhere else and brought there."

The evidence at the scene was minimal, a few shell casings and some items around her body, plus a receipt in a plastic bag she was holding, Reeves said. It was tested but revealed nothing.

The original investigators went to the store where the time-stamped receipt came from and watched security video that showed her and others who accompanied her. Those investigators even talked with some of those people, Reeves said.

"They were not a suspect yet, but people who were not off the radar," Reeves said. "Our hope, not enough to make an arrest or that would have been done, is that these people knew more than they initially told police. So we are hoping that with technology now that we can get something of these — prints, DNA or a firearm connection."

Even though there is limited pieces of evidence, Reeves said police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement felt they were good candidates for retesting using the latest equipment.

Anyone who has any information they might recall can contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-8477 (TIPS).

