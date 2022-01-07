Jacksonville police search for missing boy; Amber Alert issued Friday morning

Amari Gabriel Christiansen, 6, went missing in the Grace Street area of Holiday City Mobile Park on Thursday.

The search is on for a boy who went missing in Jacksonville Thursday evening.

Jacksonville police issued a Missing Child Alert Thursday night on Facebook announcing a six-year-old boy named Amari went missing in the Grace Street area of Holiday City Mobile Park at approximately 7 p.m.

“He is described as an African American boy, black hair, brown eyes,” the alert said. “He is said to be wearing a dark navy coat, long sleeve black shirt with the words 'Game On,' blue sweat pants with sharks and black sneakers. He may also be carrying a Power ranger backpack and lunch box with Minecraft or Paw Patrol.”

“Officers and detectives are in the area of Holiday City MHP and Northeast Creek Park actively searching for Amari at this time,” said Captain Mike Capps, Investigative Services Supervisor, in the alert. “If anyone has seen Amari this evening, or knows his whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Police Department.”

At 1:27 a.m. Friday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert news release for a child abduction identifying the missing child as Amari Gabriel Christiansen. Officials say the boy is approximately 4 feet tall, weighing 80 pounds.

People with information about the missing child are asked to contact Detective Kymberly Schott at 910-938-6414 or kschott@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $2,500 for info deemed valuable to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reporter Calvin Shomaker can be reached at cshomaker@gannett.com.

