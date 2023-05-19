Jacksonville police searching for missing man who has dementia

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 94-year-old man who has been diagnosed with dementia.

JSO said Hubert Mignott was last seen on the Westside in the 6700 block of 103rd Street, which is just east of Interstate 295.

His family reported him missing and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Mignott is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has brown eyes and salt and pepper hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing endangered person in the Westside area of the city. The subject, Hubert Mignott, was reported missing by his family. He was last seen in the 6700 block of 103rd Street. It is reported to us that Mignott has been diagnosed with Dementia and efforts to locate him to this point have been unsuccessful. Due to the circumstances involved, we are asking for assistance in locating him to ascertain his safety.

Anyone who has information that could lead to Mignott’s whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or 911.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.