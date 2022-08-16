Jacksonville police searching for person of interest in murder investigation

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that happened in the 800 block of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard on Sunday. JSO is asking for the community’s help to find the person suspected to be involved.

The person was seen on surveillance video in the area fleeing the scene of a shooting that led to the murder, police say.

The surveillance video also showed the person leaving in a black Toyota sedan.

Anyone with information on the person or the vehicle pictured below should call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

JSO murder investigation.

