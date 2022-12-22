Jacksonville police searching for shooting suspect

Dec. 22—UPDATE: 9:04 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22

Tarasian Baker, the suspect in a Tuesday shooting death, turned himself in to Jacksonville police. He was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Jail, where he was booked without incident, according to officials.

------

Jacksonville Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death that occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, identified as Tarasian S. Baker, 26, of Jacksonville.

Baker should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.

One man was discovered dead of an apparent gunshot wound following multiple reports of gunshots being fired Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred in the area of Wilkens and Border streets, according to a statement released by the Jacksonville Police Department earlier this week.

The Texas Rangers and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Special Investigative Unit are assisting with the investigation.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, has since been identified as Anthony L Miner, 22, of Tyler.

JPD is asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Baker, or any other information related to this investigation, to all 911 or Detective Munsinger of the JPD at 903-586-2546.