Jacksonville police searching for suspect accused of burglarizing business on San Jose Blvd.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a burglary suspect after a reported burglary in the 12000 block of San Jose Blvd.

The incident happened on June 22, JSO says.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The suspect is accused of forcing their way into a fenced-in area of a business and taking several items.

Anyone with information on the suspect pictured below should call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

#JSO is seeking to ID the pictured suspects involved in a Business Burglary in the area of 12000 San Jose Blvd. If you can ID these suspects email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org



Fore more see: https://t.co/X4DNbFBRte pic.twitter.com/u0dEW9Q8bD — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 21, 2022

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.