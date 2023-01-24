Jacksonville police seek help locating missing woman

Jan. 23—A 24-year-old Jacksonville woman went missing from her home early Saturday morning, officials say.

Bethany Anne Pettus, 24, was last seen around midnight in the Oak Avenue area of Jacksonville wearing snowflake-patterned black leggings and a pink Carhartt sweatshirt, according to a news release by the Jacksonville Police Department.

Pettus' family say the woman may be suffering from an altered mental state and are concerned that she has yet to return home for such a long period of time, the news release stated.

Pettus is a white female who is five-foot seven-inches tall with blue eyes and auburn hair.

Police believe the woman could be in the Anniston area. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Pettus should contact the Jacksonville police at 256-435-6448 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

A reward may be issued to information leading to her return.

