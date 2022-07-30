Jacksonville police shoot, kill man officers say came at them armed with knives Saturday morning

Police shot and killed a man that officers said was brandishing two knives at them as he came out of the bathroom of a home during a standoff in a Northwest Jacksonville neighborhood.

No officers were injured in the incident that began about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Grunthal St., Brian Kee, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office chief of investigations, told reporters at the scene.

It is the second fatal shooting involving Jacksonville police in eight days.

On July 22, two suspects were killed in a police pursuit and shootout that also wounded a Sheriff's Office K-9 that ended when the suspect's car crashed near the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Seven people have been shot including five who died so far this year by Jacksonville police, unofficial Times-Union records show.

Last year, police shot six people including three who died, according to the Times-Union records.

Kee said the shooting ended a standoff that began when police responded to witness reports of a man who appeared to be high on drugs and armed with two knives who was banging on doors in the area of 2300 Grunthal Street.

Kee said the man eventually made it to a relative's home and was admitted inside. He made threats to harm everyone and himself. He also "apparently hid some drugs and paraphernalia in the house then locked himself in a bathroom," Kee said.

Patrol officers got the family out of the house safely then attempted to de-escalate the situation.

"They tried to calm him down, talk him out and talk him into dropping the knives," Kee said.

About 45 minutes to an hour passed before the man came out of the bathroom armed with the knives, he said.

One officer deployed his Taser while another officer fired one shot from his department-issued pistol. The officers were within about 25 feet of the man who was coming toward them with the knives, Kee said.

Officers administered emergency first aid to the wounded man and brought him outside to waiting Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department paramedics who rushed him to the hospital, Kee said.

The man subsequently died at the hospital, he said.

The Sheriff's Office didn't release the man's name. Kee said police were confirming the man's identity and notifying his family.

The officers' names were not released per the state's Marsy's Law.

Kee said the officer who fired the fatal shot has been placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard Sheriff's Office procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting is being investigated by both the Sheriff's Office and State Attorney's Office. Kee also said most of the evidence will go to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for processing.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Man with two knives shot by Jacksonville police in standoff, JSO says