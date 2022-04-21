Jacksonville police shoot and kill suspect on Westside; no officers injured

A suspect is dead following a police shooting near Morse Avenue and Firestone Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted the incident just before 2 p.m., saying the unidentified suspect is dead and the officer uninjured.

Several officers were stationed outside a Family Dollar on the Westside just west of Interstate 295 and a few blocks from Sadie Tillis Elementary School.

The Sheriff's Office hasn't briefed the media yet about the circumstances.

This becomes the city's fourth police shooting that resulted in someone shot this year, two fatally, Times-Union records show.

Previous officer-involved shootings

On March 1, officers shot and killed a 26-year-old robbery suspect after the Sheriff's Office said a shot was fired at them about 6:45 p.m. outside the Westwood Apartments at 1171 S. Lane Ave. Darian Quinlan Bryant, identified by the Sheriff's Office, was shot as he ran from, then struggled with officers, Chief T.K. Waters said.

On Feb. 1 a 15-year-old boy was shot after officers found him and two others wearing masks outside a home on Spring Grove Avenue when a family alerted police to suspicious social media postings there. They began to run, dropping several weapons, but an officer fired critically wounding one of them, police said. The boy was not charged or identified.

The city's first police shooting of the year occurred on Jan. 8 after two officers pulled over a car in the 11000 block of Lem Turner Road. One of the passengers was wearing a bullet-proof vest and became combative when confronted and tried to get away. A short foot pursuit and shootout ensued, and 27-year-old Teronnie Austin Wade was shot and critically wounded, police said. He remains jailed without bail on multiple counts including attempted murder of a police officer.

Three people had been shot by Jacksonville police as of this time last year, two of them fatal, according to Times-Union records. The year ended with six suspects shot, three dead.

The Florida Times-Union and Jacksonville.com will have more on Thursday's Morse Avenue shooting as it becomes available.

