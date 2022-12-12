Jacksonville police shooting: Armed suspect shot multiple times; another man found dead

Jacksonville police shot a gun-wielding suspect multiple times outside a Hyde Park home where another man was then found dead inside, according to Chief Mark Romano.

Police were called to a shooting at the Westside home in the 2200 block about 1:20 p.m. Monday and took position outside when they heard a gunshot from within. After a short time a man came out holding a firearm and refused orders to drop it. Romano said one officer shot him multiple times when the man raised the weapon toward the officer.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, the chief said. Officers proceeded inside where they located another unidentified man dead. Their relationship and what led up to that shooting were unclear, but Romano said a murder charge is being investigated.

Jacksonville police work the scene of a police shooting and discovery of another man killed inside a home on Hyde Park Road.

No officers were injured.

He becomes the 11th person shot by Jacksonville police this year, eight of whom died, according to Times-Union records. That compares to six people shot in 2021, three fatally.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville police officer shoots suspect, another man found dead