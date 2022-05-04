Jacksonville police: Suspect arrested in connection with March shooting

A suspect was arrested in a March shooting, Jacksonville police said.

An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Jacksonville shooting.

Anthony Stanley, 22, was arrested Tuesday after Jacksonville police detectives identified him as one of the suspects in a March shooting, according to a Facebook post from the Jacksonville Police Department Wednesday morning.

The release said that on March 29, police responded to the area of Huff Drive and Carlyle Court regarding several calls for shots fired. Officers were unable to locate any suspects or victims, but were able to gather several items of evidence at that time.

Stanley was arrested and charged, according to the release, with discharge of a dangerous weapon, going armed to the terror of the public, discharge of a weapon into an occupied vehicle, felony conspiracy, street gang activity, and discharge of a firearm into an enclosure.

Stanley is currently under a $155,000 bond.

“This shooting was an isolated incident," said JPD Investigative Services Supervisor Christopher Funcke. "Detectives are still actively investigating this incident. We ask that anyone with information please contact our detectives.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JPD Detective Jillian Wenderoth at 910-938-5034, jwenderoth@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637. Please refer to Case Number 20-02596 when calling or texting about this case.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Jacksonville man arrested in connection with March shooting