Jacksonville police: Suspect responsible in overdose death killed in shooting with officers

UPDATE, 6 p.m.: According to a news briefing from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a suspect was pulled over by a surveillance team at a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was involved in a fentanyl overdose death from a week ago.

When the suspect was stopped by police he started to shoot, then ran away on Cain Lane.

The suspect was jumping through backyards to get away from police.

Moments later, two other officers found him, then the suspect began to shoot at police. The suspect missed, but officers fired back several times.

He was pronounced dead in a front yard.

Police has not yet identified the suspect.

JSO started a Narcotics Overdose Squad three years ago to identify drug dealers.

According to JSO, there has been 380 overdoses so far this year.

2:20 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to an officer-involved shooting in the Paxon neighborhood on the Westside.

No officers are injured and no suspects are outstanding, JSO said.

Sources say one person is dead in the shooting.

Action News Jax has received a video of several Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cars and a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department ambulances on Broadway Avenue.

