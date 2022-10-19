Jacksonville police: Target on Roosevelt Boulevard burglarized, suspects were in store after hours

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two suspects reportedly burglarized a Target store Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Police were dispatched to the Target on Roosevelt Boulevard just after 2 a.m., according to a JSO incident report.

The suspected burglars arrived at Target at 9:52 p.m., seven minutes before the store closed. The suspects were spotted on surveillance video inside the store after hours, the report said.

According to the incident report, one suspect was observed in the paper-towel aisle building a fort at 11:43 p.m. It was not known where the other suspected burglar was at.

Both suspects were seen in security footage walking around different sections of the store.

One of the suspects was wearing a camo body coverall type of suit, camo Crocs, and a type of COVID-19 mask. The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering on the front and the back, a red hat, blue jeans, and a COVID- 19 type of mask.

Police say they observed damage on the glass of the “associates only” door and two shopping carts filled with merchandise. A golf club was found next to the door.

At 1:25 a.m. the security footage showed the suspects leave the store with five duffel bags and each person left at from a different exit.

The security company called the store manager and police arrived at 2:02 a.m.

