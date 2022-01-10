Jacksonville police: Teenager injured in shooting Saturday

Jacksonville police vehicle

A teenager was shot in a residential part of Jacksonville on Saturday, according to police.

Jacksonville police officers responded to a shooting in the area of Foxhorn Village around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday and discovered a 15-year-old male had been shot in an altercation, the department announced in a news release.

Officers, along city and county emergency personnel, rendered aid to the victim, who was taken to the hospital at Camp Lejeune before being transported to Vidant Medical Center. Police said the victim is in critical but stable condition.

Police also say they have identified a suspect.

“At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” said Capt. Mike Capps, investigative services supervisor, in the release. “This investigation is still active and detectives are continuing to follow up on several leads.”

Anyone with knowledge about the incident should contact the detective on the case at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for info deemed valuable to law enforcement. Tips can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reporter Calvin Shomaker can be reached at cshomaker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Jacksonville police: Teenager injured in shooting near Foxhorn Village