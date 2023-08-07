Jacksonville police make two arrests related to July murder

On Thursday, July 20, just before 2:00 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Lane Avenue South. When officers arrived, they were able to locate two victims.

First responders with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department also arrived at the scene of the shooting and pronounced that one of the victims had already passed away.

JFRD transported the second victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries for treatment.

Later in the day, just before 8:00 p.m., JSO officers also responded to the scene of another person who had been shot on Lane Avenue South.

JSO officers were met by JFRD who transported the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

JSO Homicide Detectives along with members of the Crime Scene Unit were notified and responded to both scenes to conduct their investigations.

Through JSO’s investigation, detectives were able to determine that these two murders were related.

Prince Stubbs (35) was identified in the original shooting, and Tyler Boose (17) in the second shooting.

Detectives believe the second shooting was in retaliation for the first incident.

Both men were arrested for Second-Degree Murder.

