Jacksonville police warn public about similar reports of girls being targeted in sex attacks

The search is on for a man described in recent reports of a sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl and a possible attempt on an even younger child, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

In one case a red compact SUV was the vehicle used, even spotted on a neighborhood security camera near the incident scene, and the other also was red, the Sheriff's Office said.

"They are two separate incidents," Sheriff's Office spokesman Christian Hancock said. "We do believe they are related, however the vehicle descriptions are a little bit different."

The first incident involved an 11-year-old girl on the Westside. She was walking just after 3 p.m. on Aug. 17 in the area of Chaffee and Old Plank roads when a man in a red vehicle drove up from behind and stopped next to her, the Sheriff's Office said. The driver started talking to the girl, saying he had "candy in the back seat of my car, if you want to get in," according to the incident report.

She did not get in.

"He says some things he shouldn't," Hancock said.

Someone showed up to tell the man to leave and he did, the report said.

16-year-old says car door wouldn't open, keeping her trapped

During the second incident about 6 miles away, a 16-year-old was walking about 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 in the 4200 block of Jones Road when a man in a red vehicle drove past her, then turned around and came back. The driver began talking to her, "telling how pretty she was," according to the incident report.

As she turned to get away, she heard footsteps from behind. The man, wearing a black ski mask with mouth and eye openings cut out, grabbed, then forced her into the vehicle, her report said.

She told investigators she could not get out because the inside front passenger door handle was either broken or manipulated so it would not work, the Sheriff's Office said. The girl was taken to Cisco Gardens Park on Jones Road and sexually assaulted.

The girl was allowed to get dressed and given a McDonald’s drink cup and asked to get water, according to her report. Instead, she fled after getting out of the car through the back door, dropping the cup by a tree as she went to a nearby fire station to get help.

What did the man, vehicle look like?

In both instances, the Sheriff's Office said the man was described as mixed or bi-racial with a deep voice and green eyes. He was further described as tall, lean and muscular with black, wavy, slicked-back hair with what looked like a dragon and rose tattoos on his left arm. He was also wearing red “Nike” Air Force One sneakers and a "blingy, ghetto" gold belt with "diamonds" in its large buckle.

The younger girl described the vehicle as a red newer-model four-door crossover or SUV, possibly a Mazda CX-5, with no window tint on the front windows. There appears to be a dent on the front corner of the driver’s side in a surveillance image.

The older girl said it was a red sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala. But the physical description of her attacker closely matched that of the first incident, which is why police believe they are connected.

"She could see his green eyes," Hancock said. "His eyes were reportedly the same, with a very deep voice, thin with a muscular build and same description on skin color."

Anyone with information on either of these cases is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

