Jacksonville police: Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Piney Green Road

One person was killed in a crash Wednesday in Jacksonville.

Michelle Waldron, 51, was struck by a vehicle on Piney Green Road around 3:15 p.m. and was pronounced dead on scene, Jacksonville police announced in a Facebook post Wednesday night.

Police say the crash took place in the area of Marian Place and that the crash is under investigation.

Anyone willing to share information may contact Corporal Hollis at 910-455-1472 in reference to Case 22-00671.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for info deemed valuable to law enforcement. Tips can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

