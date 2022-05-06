Jacksonville police: Woman shot in the hip on the Northside

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the hip on the Northside on Friday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened near 32nd and Main streets.

STORY: Vicky White, Casey White getaway car located: reports

The 24-year-old woman’s injury is not life-threatening, officers say.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.