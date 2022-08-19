Jacksonville police working to identify man found dead in Trout River

Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Trout River on Friday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded off Trout River Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. after they were called by a fisherman who saw the body while on his boat.

JSO Sgt. Mike Russell said the man, who appears to be in his 40s, did not have any signs of foul play other than injuries from being in the water.

Investigators believe the man’s body had been in the water less than two days, Russell said.

JSO is still working to identify the man. Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

