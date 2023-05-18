Jacksonville political activist Siottis Jackson booked into state prison after fraud conviction

The Florida Department of Corrections has released a new mugshot for Siottis Jackson.

The well-known community and political activist is now in custody at a state prison facility in Lake Butler in Union County.

Action News Jax told you last month when Jackson was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to fraud charges.

Jackson was arrested in June after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said he used the personal information of local pastor Reginald Gundy to secure more than $200,000 in loans.

Jackson’s current release date is scheduled for April 25, 2030.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.