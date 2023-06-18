Jacksonville Port Authority announces multiple job openings

Tc in accounting, procurement, IT, public safety, facilities/crane maintenance, and marketing (internship), the port authority is actively seeking qualified individuals to join their team.

In a Facebook post, JAXPORT announced, “We’re hiring! #JobsAlert.” The organization expressed its interest in expanding its workforce and called for potential candidates to apply. As one of the leading port authorities in the region, JAXPORT offers a promising career path within the maritime industry.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the JAXPORT website for detailed job descriptions and to submit their applications. The provided link, bit.ly/3nxcaCQ, directs potential candidates to the official job application portal, where they can explore the available positions and initiate the application process.

For further information regarding the job openings or the application process, potential candidates can visit the JAXPORT website or reach out to the port authority’s human resources department directly.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.