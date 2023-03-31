Jacksonville radio stations hosting sheriff for ‘Police and The People: A Deeper Conversation’

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and law enforcement officials are speaking about bridging the gap between the police and the people.

The event is being hosted by radio stations Hot 99.5 and Power 106.1, which are owned by Cox Media Group, the same parent company that owns Action News Jax.

The event comes after the death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police, setting off protests across the country and brought up talks about police brutality and tactics.

The hosts and Waters will talk about police policies, pedestrian rights and protocols for interacting with police.

Since January, at least three Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers have been hurt in some capacity. Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan asked Waters about that and he said he thinks there’s an environment issue where people feel encouraged to attack police, saying that should not be the case.

“I’ve only been sheriff since November 20 and it’s very rare you have officers shot in that short of time frame. We have to change that we are working towards changing that and working hard to show our community we care about them and two, we don’t tolerate you shooting at our police officers,” Waters said.

