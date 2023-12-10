Jacksonville reader: Democrats and Independents have power to ensure Trump loss in 2024

Donald Trump addresses supporters in Iowa on Dec. 2. A federal judge has rejected the former president's claims that he enjoyed absolute immunity from criminal charges accusing him of seeking to reverse the 2020 election.

If most citizens truly believe, as I do, that another Donald Trump presidency would be a disaster to be avoided at all costs, Democrats — with help from Independents — have the power to ensure it never happens. Here’s how: Register en masse as Republicans and vote against Trump in the primaries.

If they wait until the general election a year from now to vote against him, it may be too late. A recent poll by The New York Times and Siena College shows Trump defeating President Jo Biden in five of six key battleground states. This fact is hard to believe for Democrats who live in a bubble surrounded only by Trump haters, but they need to face facts: Trump could defeat Biden.

That means the only way to ensure Trump does not regain the presidency is for the country to rally together to defeat him in the Republican presidential primary elections. With Trump’s overwhelming lead in the polls, it has become clear that this outcome is not likely to happen if left to the current Republican electorate.

But what if there was a movement among Democrats and Independents to swallow hard and register as Republicans for the sole purpose of voting against Trump in the primaries? After the primaries, they could switch back. Since President Biden does not have a serious challenger, it is not essential for Democrats to vote in a Democrat primary.

Democrats and Independents could be the nation’s heroes, responsible for saving the country from an unthinkable Trump second term.

There is one fly in this ointment, of course: Biden still has some chance of defeating Trump. The best alternative, Nikki Haley to my mind, would likely defeat Biden handily — just an opinion but I believe it is one that will figure in the plans of many Democrats.

They have a decision to make — Choice 1: Help defeat Trump in the primaries and ensure that this narcissistic, egomaniacal danger to democracy never becomes president again, while at the same time making it likely that the nation will still have a Republican in the White House for the next four years; or Choice 2: Give the Democrats a better chance of retaining the presidency but risk the very real possibility that Biden loses to Trump in the electoral college.

So, the question for Democrats is: How dangerous do you perceive a Trump presidency to be to our democracy? Is it so dangerous that it would be better to have a different Republican in the White House than to risk it happening? If it is not worth that risk, you must not think it is all that dangerous.

To Democrats and Independents, I say: Please do your patriotic duty — change your party affiliation, vote against Trump in the primaries and save our country from an existential threat to our democracy. You are the only ones who can.

There is still time, but Democrats and Independents must act fast. In Duval County, a change in party affiliation must occur at least 29 days before the primary to be eligible to vote in the primaries.

Mott

Richard Mott recently retired from the Jacksonville Public Library. He lives in Mandarin.

