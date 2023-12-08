Jacksonville recycling initiative comes to a close, lowers trash contamination rate

The city’s newest recycling education initiative has potentially helped lower the amount of waste in recyclable materials by 22% , a recent audit found. If the trend sticks or further lowers in the next few months, the city will save money on its recycling contract.

Workers have gone to each Jacksonville neighborhood since May, tagging recycling bins using an “oops” tag to show residents what could not be recycled and would ultimately be taken to the landfill. The resulting “contamination” reduction shows the program has so far been successful, but there is still work left to do, city officials said.

“How can we make sure this continues?” City Council President Ron Salem asked. “And how can we get more people? I mean, if you got a truck going down a street, picking up recycling bins, it's pretty doggone easy to pick up a couple of extra ones if they're appropriately recycling, so to get more people to recycle, hopefully things like this will do that.”

The city invested in green waste management programs this year, namely the “Feet on the Street” recycling initiative and a composting pilot for restaurants, in an attempt to take stress off the local landfill. Now, the city will consider how to make the initiatives sustainable in the new year.

Salem proposed both programs after taking the ideas from the special committee on waste management he chaired last year. The committee had several goals, including to increase the lifespan of the local landfill.

Trail Ridge Landfill can only be used for around another 30 years, Salem said, and permitting a new landfill would be “very, very difficult environmentally.”

“I'm sure there's other technologies that will, over the next 20 or 30 years, come up that will allow us to handle trash in different ways,” Salem said, referencing the end of the Trail Ridge Landfill. “I hope so.”

Recycling contamination rate lowers after inspections

Jacksonville City Council member Ron Salem (right) discusses the contents of his recycle bin with bin inspectors, (right to left) Jamal Simpson, Bertha Tate, Fredrick David and Elisah McDonald during the first stop of the "Feet on the Street" recycling initiative on May 12, 2023.

The city joined The Recycling Partnership, a Washington-based nonprofit, for a city-wide educational campaign in May and has since inspected every recycling bin in the city.

Workers went to each bin four times, leaving “oops” tags behind to tell recyclers what in their bins could not be recycled. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, only about 19% of materials brought to the recycling center ended up in the landfill. After the city postponed and restarted its recycling program, the contamination rate jumped to about 27%.

The recycling center does not make the city pay for disposal if contamination is at or below 10% – which makes that the city’s ultimate goal.

The city conducted an audit in November to see how the educational program affected the rate. The program will end this month, but they found the contamination rate had lowered to 21.5%, Eric Fuller, the city’s environmental programs manager, told the Times-Union.

Fuller said that if the rate plateaus or goes down by the time the city conducts the official audit in February, the difference will save the city money on the next agreement.

The city and The Recycling Partnership will discuss next steps after bin inspections end Dec. 22. Fuller said they may consider sending another residential mailer – the city sent refrigerator magnets earlier this year with recycling do’s and don’ts – or implement a social media campaign. They will also work to promote their mobile app where residents can see what they can and cannot recycle.

Initially, the city said it would remove the bins of residents who continuously received red tags after inspections – which meant the bin could not be picked up due to the amount of trash. The team ultimately decided against removing the bins so as to not confuse compliance with education and outreach, Fuller said.

But, the city retained the data of which residences received the red tags, and solid waste compliance inspectors may instead return over the next few months to talk with residents and decide next steps.

“We don't want to remove recycled carts from anybody,” Fuller said. "We want them to use them for the intended purpose, but their intended purpose is not to put garbage in. We're trying to discourage that behavior because that type of behavior ends up costing the city money.”

Jacksonville considers expanding restaurant composting program

The city also attempted a small-scale composting program this year, partnering with the local composting company Sunshine Organics.

The group used a city-owned collection truck for weekly compost pick-ups from eight restaurants in Riverside and Avondale. The pilot ended in November.

Composting is the process of taking organic materials, like uncooked food scraps, and converting them into soil. Christina Kelcourse, co-owner of Sunshine Organics, said they picked up over 26,000 pounds of food waste through the pilot which created more than 22,000 pounds of compost that they then donated to local nonprofits and schools.

“It was small scale, which is probably a good thing because it helps us to start small and notice where the gaps or the hurdles are, and then it helps us address those on a smaller scale so that we can take it to the next level,” Kelcourse said.

Salem felt happy with the results of the pilot, he told the Times-Union, and looked forward to potentially working on a more permanent program. Sunshine Organics is scheduled to meet with officials from the mayor’s administration next week.

Sunshine Organics does not yet have its own collection truck, Kelcourse said, but could handle more restaurants, schools or event venues if it reached a deal with the city.

Though the city is still years away from a residential program, Kelcourse hoped expanding commercial options could be the start of a larger partnership.

“It's a win-win for everybody,” Kelcourse said. “We're diverting food from the landfill that's affecting all people, especially communities that live near the landfill, so by reducing the food waste, you're reducing emissions.”

