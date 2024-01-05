Jacksonville is running out of 904 area code numbers. What does this mean?

New area codes will be introduced to the 904 in early 2024. This is the first time the region has gotten a new area code since the 904 was established in 1965.

No more 904.

For new phone lines in the area, those iconic first three digits for local phone numbers will be going away.

Starting Feb. 26, customers in the 904 area who request new phone service or an additional line, or who switch providers in some cases, may be assigned a number with the new 324 area code. The Florida Public Service Commission approved the new area code for the same geographic boundaries as the 904 one — which include Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Fernandina Beach, Orange Park and surrounding communities — in May 2022. The new area code will be operational for the Northeast Florida region in early 2024. Here’s what to know about the upcoming change:

Will I get to keep my phone number?

Existing customers will keep their current telephone numbers, but new customers, or requests for additional lines, may be assigned the new 324 area code.

Will the 904 area code go away?

The 324 area code will co-exist with the 904 area code in Northeast Florida.

When will the 324 area code be added to the 904 region?

The area code could be used on new phone lines as early as Feb. 26.

Have additional area codes been added to the 904 before?

The 904 area code originally encompassed all of Northeast Florida, but parts of the region it covers have been split into the 352, 850 and 386 area codes over the years.

How long has 904 been the area code in Jacksonville?

The 904 area code has been used since 1965 when the 305 area code needed relief.

Who uses the 904 area code?

This area code includes Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Fernandina Beach, Orange Park, Macclenny and Starke.

How will an area code change impact my phone calls?

Ten-digit dialing with the correct area code — either 904 or 324 — will now be required to make local calls.

Do area codes change often?

Phone numbers in Florida and throughout the U.S. are governed by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator. This change has been in the works since October 2021 when NANPA forecasted a need for more area codes in the 904 region.

"As Florida’s 4th originally assigned area code, the 904 area code has a long history of adapting to Florida’s growth," said PSC Chairman Andrew Fay in previous Times-Union reporting. "This approved relief was the first of its kind for Jacksonville as the 324 area code overlay is designed to meet the increased demand for new numbers in this thriving area.”

What if I have more questions about the new area code?

For more information about area codes, call the PSC's customer assistance line at 1-800-342-3552 or visit floridapsc.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: How will the new 324 area code in the Jacksonville area impact phone use?