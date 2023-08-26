Jacksonville Sheriff: 3 dead in racially movitated shooting at Dollar General store

Three people were killed Saturday in a racially-motivated shooting at a Dollar General store in Northwest Jacksonville.

The shooter, who died by suicide, was a white male in his 20s, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said at a news conference Saturday evening. Waters did not release the name of the gunman, but said that he lived in Clay County with his parents. The name would be released once the body was positively identified, he said.

"This shooting was racially motivated and he hated black people. He wanted to kill 'n---'," Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said at a news conference Saturday evening, referencing multiple manifestos left by the shooter. "He targeted Black people," Waters said.

None of the victims were immediately identified.

Watch the full news conference, which begins at about 13:30, above.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville Dollar General shooting racially motivated, sheriff says