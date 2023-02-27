Jacksonville sheriff announces arrest of ‘trigger-puller’ in murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland

Another arrest has been made in the drive-by December shooting of Prince Holland, a 13-year-old who was leaving football tryouts, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Monday.

Kentrevious Tyree Garard is facing second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of shooting or throwing deadly missiles, Waters said.

Waters was joined by Chief Assistant State Attorney L. E. Hutton and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Sean Ryan in announcing the arrest.

Waters said he couldn’t share many details of the investigation because it is still active, but he said “Garard was the trigger-puller in this case.”

“Although our hearts will always be heavy with grief, we are a community galvanized by hope that the prospect of accountability provides,” Waters said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In January, Waters announced the first arrest in Prince’s death. Marcel Johnson is also facing second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of shooting or throwing deadly missiles.

When he announced Johnson’s arrest, Waters said the shooting was the “culmination of escalating violence between two rival street groups.”

Waters was asked Monday if any more arrests were expected and he said, “We’ll look and see if there’s any more. At this point, we’re close to the end of it.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Hutton addressed the possibility of first-degree murder charges in the case.

“There’s no question that this was a targeted murder and targeted murder typically equates to first-degree murder, so that’s something we’ll be looking at,” Hutton said.

In addition to the State Attorney’s Office and FBI Jacksonville, Waters also thanked U.S. Marshals Service, the ATF, Florida State Fire Marshal and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.