Jacksonville Sheriff announces the arrest of eight gang leaders, seizure of contraband in operation

Jacksonville Sheriff T. K. Waters announced that with the help of the State Attorney’s Office, DEA and ATF, the leader of the K4T gang and seven members of have been arrested after a two-month long JSO investigation called Operation Bright Lights.

According to the sheriff, the operation target was K4T leader Brian Brightman, whose gang has been “terrorizing” the community since 2019. He said that K4T was responsible for repeated acts of violence across Jacksonville, including multiple homicides. The group also trafficked in narcotics to bankroll its members, and they have moved major quantities of meth, cocaine and fentanyl throughout the city over the years.

The purpose of the operation was to “cut off the organization at the head,” and Sheriff Waters believes JSO succeeded in doing just that with the arrest of Brightman and seven other K4T members. Officers also seized 8 firearms, 1.171 grams of fentanyl, 570 grams of meth, 467 grams of cocaine, 203 pounds of marijuana, $80,000 in cash and 2 vehicles used in drug trafficking.

One of the guns seized matched the casings from a 2021 homicide.

