Sheriff: Fentanyl, guns, $20K, gun switches seized by officers during arrest of convicted felon

A nine-time convicted felon accused of trafficking “in firearms and large quantities of illegal narcotics,” was arrested in “Operation: Trigger Switch,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Tuesday.

Daniel Jarrett, the target of the operation, was arrested Tuesday, March 21 on the following charges:

Trafficking in fentanyl

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a re-VIN’ed vehicle

The undercover operation included JSO Major Case Narcotics Unit, the ATF and the DEA.

Investigators conducted “covert and non-covert operations” to apprehend Jarrett, Waters said.

Waters said law enforcement also targeted Jarrett because he illegally sells gun switches, devices that render semi-automatic weapons fully automatic.

Officers served a search warrant on Jarrett and seized the following:

2 kilograms of cocaine

3/4 kilograms of fentanyl

1 Glock pistol that was rendered fully automatic by means of a switch

1 stolen Glock

1 additional pistol

1 Draco rifle

$20,000 dollars in cash, “proceeds from illegal drug sales,” Waters said

Gun switches

Waters commended the officers for their work, as the amount of fentanyl seized amounted to 375,000 potentially lethal doses of fentanyl.

“Our community has been ravaged by the impact of the opioid addiction,” Waters said.

