Jacksonville sheriff comments on use of force on man in custody after viral Instagram post

Videos and pictures were circulating on Facebook of a man in handcuffs being beaten by police in Jacksonville.

An account on Instagram with 28.7 million followers posted that the family is seeking answers on what happened.

In the video, you can see a man being kicked in the face and dropped to the ground by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers.

The Instagram post says that according to the family, the man in handcuffs is Le’Keian Woods.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters released a statement involving this incident.

“Yesterday, JSO officers were involved in an incident near Toledo Road and Powers Avenue in which force was used taking a subject into custody. The agency takes all allegations of inappropriate use of force by JSO officers seriously. As such, this incident is now under administrative review to determine if the involved officers violated any JSO policy. Because the matter is currently under investigation, the agency cannot comment further about the incident until the investigation is completed.”

