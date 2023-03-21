Jacksonville sheriff: 6 guns seized in ‘Operation Safety Net’

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said six firearms that were used in previous crimes were seized in “Operation Safety Net.”

Waters and Duval County Police Chief Greg Burton held a news conference on Tuesday morning to discuss “an arrest related to an incident occurring on School Board property.”

Those arrests included three adults and one juvenile, Waters said. The three adults arrested are:

Jaylin Orange, 19

Jamaal Cobbert, 22

Dominique Alexander, 20

Jaylin Orange, Jamaal Cobbert and Dominique Alexander were arrested in

The guns seized included three rifles, two handguns and one shotgun.

Guns on table at news conference announcing arrest for incident that happened on Duval school board property.

The operation was a collaborative effort between the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Duval County School Police and the State Attorney’s Office.

